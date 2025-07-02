Jay-Z's Court Case Against Lawyer Tony Buzbee Dismissed Amid Legal Twist

A California judge has dismissed Jay-Z's lawsuit against Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee, marking a dramatic twist in the high-profile legal battle.

The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, had accused Buzbee of trying to extort him by threatening to publicly tie him to a sexual assault case that has since been withdrawn.

The 65-page ruling by Los Angeles County Judge Mark Epstein acknowledged the complexity of the case.

According to the NY Times, while the judge admitted the decision was difficult, he ultimately ruled to strike the lawsuit, which included claims of extortion and defamation. "This court is only the first stop," Judge Epstein wrote. "Stay tuned."

Jay-Z had filed the suit after Buzbee sent letters in late 2023, suggesting that a lawsuit could be avoided through mediation. Carter's legal team argued the letters were part of a ploy to force a payout and silence him over false allegations.

Soon after refusing to settle, Jay-Z was named in a lawsuit alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing them both of raping a 13-year-old girl at a party 25 years ago.

The woman who made the allegations later dropped her claims against Carter and Combs. Jay-Z's team said this proved the accusations were false and that Buzbee knowingly pushed a false narrative.

Judge Rules Jay-Z's Extortion Claim Doesn't Hold Up in Court

However, the judge ruled that the letters were part of typical pre-lawsuit mediation efforts, not criminal extortion.

"There is no promise of silence in the criminal context here," Judge Epstein noted, adding that while the conduct was severe, it didn't meet the legal standard for extortion under California law, Rolling Stone said.

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, criticized the ruling and said the team would appeal immediately. "We are surprised and disappointed," he said.

Spiro argued that if specific evidence had been admitted, the case would have turned out differently.

That evidence included recorded conversations in which the woman reportedly said Buzbee pushed her to name Jay-Z, even though he wasn't involved.

In response, Buzbee celebrated the dismissal, writing on social media, "Yet another huge win!" He added that they would now seek attorney's fees from Jay-Z's team for bringing what he called a "meritless" case.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has filed a separate lawsuit in Alabama, where the woman lives, accusing her and Buzbee of defamation and attempting to destroy his reputation.