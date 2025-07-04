Diddy's 'Brutal Sex Rules': Escort Reveals How Cassie Was 'Battered' for Disobeying

Sean "Diddy" Combs, recently found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, stands accused of a pattern of violence against his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

A former male escort, Clayton Howard, who claims to have been hired by Ventura under Combs' instructions, has provided a firsthand account of the alleged abuse he witnessed, detailing "brutal sex rules" and the consequences for disobedience.

Howard told Radar Online that he was a direct witness to the rapper's alleged abuse of Ventura.

"Diddy treated her horribly," Howard stated. He described Combs as "incredibly angry, arrogant," and added that the rapper's "ego was huge, especially if she looked like she was enjoying herself a bit too much."

Ventura, who was the first to testify in Combs' recent sex trafficking trial, often bore the brunt of his alleged "short temper and rage," according to Howard.

He described Combs as a voyeur who dictated sexual acts between him and Ventura.

However, if Ventura deviated from Combs' directives, she would face consequences.

Howard clarified, "Cassie's abuse happened because she didn't respect the rules created between her and Diddy as swingers." He explained that Combs would become enraged if the escorts and Ventura appeared to be enjoying themselves "too much, or even if she made me a drink without his permission."

Howard recounted a specific incident, "Diddy kicked her in the thigh once when she laughed at him for trying to have sex with her right after I had just finished." Howard further alleged witnessing Combs" punching and kicking Ventura on several other occasions," noting that Combs "could go off on her any moment."

Photos of Ventura's bruises were reportedly presented during the trial, which also featured a widely circulated 2016 security video showing Combs attacking Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.

A Manhattan jury issued a split verdict on Wednesday, July 2, convicting Combs of the transportation to engage in prostitution count but acquitting him of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges. As a result, Combs' future of a life in prison was averted, so he can no longer face more than 20 years behind bars.

Juror Addresses Celebrity Influence Claims

Following the verdict, a juror in the trial, who chose to remain anonymous due to concerns about potential online harassment, addressed speculation that Combs' celebrity status might have influenced the jury's decision. Speaking to ABC News after the verdict, the juror dismissed such comments as "highly insulting and belittling to the jury and the deliberation process."

"We spent over two days deliberating," the jury member said. "Our decision was based solely on the evidence presented and how the law is stated."

They concluded with a firm statement, "We would have treated any defendant in the same manner regardless of who they are. I have nothing else to say."

Despite the acquittals on the most severe charges, US District Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs' bail request, citing his history of domestic violence as a continuing danger to society. The judge set October 3 as a proposed sentencing date but also scheduled a remote hearing for Tuesday, July 8, to further discuss the sentencing schedule.