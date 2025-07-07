Ozzy Osbourne Won't Walk Away from Music, Even After 'Final' Black Sabbath Gig, Pal Reveals

Ozzy Osbourne is not quitting music after the Black Sabbath tour, a source close to the musician has revealed, following the band's what was called their final ever gig.

On Saturday night, 76-year-old rocker joined forces with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward on stage in Birmingham. The show at Villa Park was the original four members' first performance together in nine years, since they had played two sold-out nights at Earls Court as part of Ozzfest 2005, billed as their final show.

However, Osbourne is said to have no plans to retire from music altogether.

Still Focused on Music

A 76 year-old man with severe Parkinson's who can't stand anymore and can still command the stage and captivate every single person in the audience...



Ozzy Osbourne your legacy will be forever untouched. pic.twitter.com/v4ID7N02xi — 🦦Sabrina🦦 (@Europe4CYJ) July 5, 2025

Osbourne is said not to be ready to retire, and working continues to be vital to him, a source close to him told The Mirror. "Working is what is best for Ozzy," the source added. "It's in his DNA."

It also cited Osbourne's longstanding terror of what would transpire if he ever quit working.

"His greatest fear – and he's expressed this time and time again – is the same thing happening to him as what happened to his father. That's his horror," the source said about Jack Osbourne Sr., who passed away one month after retiring.

"Stopping altogether, he feels he will wither away and die," the source said. "He doesn't want to retire and just not make music or feel that live audience love."

Osbourne has battled several health issues, including having a previous cluster of spinal surgeries before being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. However, he remains active in the music industry and continues to work on various projects.

This was Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final moment.



The last performance.



The last song.



Paranoidpic.twitter.com/HfmkoJmcqL — Eric Hunley (@hunleyeric) July 6, 2025

Emotional Night in Birmingham

Approximately 42,000 fans attended the Black Sabbath farewell show in Birmingham, United Kingdom. It was a fitting last gig for the band, which was first formed in the city in 1968.

Osbourne talks directly to the crowd between songs, particularly during the final song. "It's the last song of all time," he announced. "Thanks to you, we've been able to live a wonderful lifestyle, thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts."

A message popped up on stadium screens, "Thank you for everything, you guys are f**king amazing. Birmingham Forever." The night concluded with fireworks.

Osbourne's team has yet to detail any new touring plans, and he has stated that he is no longer able to sustain the on-stage exertions of a lengthy live set. However, the insider notes that Osbourne isn't completely ruling out small music events.

"Oz has made it clear multiple times he wouldn't be surprised if he did something around stage again promoting music," the source said.

While the Villa Park show is likely to be Black Sabbath's final performance together as a band, Osbourne is anticipated to remain active within the music world in some form.