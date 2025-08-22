Grimes Splits From DJ Anyma but Duo to Release New Music Despite Breakup

Canadian artist Grimes and Italian DJ Anyma have ended their romantic relationship after over a year of dating, but the music will continue.

A source confirmed the split on Thursday, noting that the pair are still close and plan to release new music together soon.

"Anyma and Grimes have amicably parted ways but still remain good friends and collaborators," a source told People exclusively.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, went public with her relationship with Anyma (born Matteo Milleri) in March 2024.

She shared a photo of them together on Instagram at the time with the caption, "Beauty and the Beast."

The two first worked together in 2023 on Grimes' track "Welcome to the Opera." They teamed up again in early 2024 for Anyma's single "Taratata."

Their creative connection was praised by fans, and despite the breakup, they intend to keep working together on future projects.

Grimes and Anyma Kept Romance Low-Key Before Split

During their relationship, the couple mostly kept things private, only occasionally appearing in each other's social media posts.

In January 2025, Anyma performed at The Sphere in Las Vegas and brought Grimes on stage as a guest, DailyMail said.

He shared backstage photos from the show, captioned "A Quantum Romance," tagging Grimes in the post.

Grimes, 37, performed at Coachella 2024, where she also shared a backstage selfie with Anyma, showing the two looking happy and relaxed.

While their breakup has drawn attention, both artists remain busy with their solo work. Grimes released her single "idgaf" in February, while Anyma dropped his latest album, The End of Genesys, in May.

Grimes is also known for her past relationship with Elon Musk, with whom she shares three children.

The former couple had a high-profile, on-and-off relationship from 2018 to 2023. In recent months, Grimes has made headlines for her public criticisms of Musk's social platform and has spoken out about their ongoing parenting issues.