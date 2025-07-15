Sharon Osbourne Announces Big Move After Ozzy's Final Black Sabbath Show

Sharon Osbourne is closing the curtain on her long career in the music industry as her husband Ozzy Osbourne's legendary run with Black Sabbath comes to a close.

Speaking to Billboard this week, the 72-year-old revealed she's ready for a quieter life after decades spent in the spotlight.

"I've been doing this since I was 15, and I'm done," Osbourne said. "We just want to live our life and do what we want to do and not have to follow an itinerary anymore."

The remarks follow Ozzy Osbourne's farewell performance with Black Sabbath in their hometown of Birmingham, England—a show that drew fans from around the world to witness the end of an era.

While Ozzy has hinted at potential future appearances, Sharon confirmed that the couple is focused on scaling back.

The Osbournes' next chapter includes a return to the U.K. after many years living in the United States.

Though Ozzy initially hesitated, citing the distance from their children and grandchildren, Sharon expressed confidence in their decision.

"I'm going to bake bread and cakes, I am going to grow vegetables, I'm working on my wokeness, I will be very busy," she said with a laugh on the family's podcast.

The family's relocation comes after Ozzy voiced concerns about escalating gun violence in the U.S. "Everything's f---ing ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," Ozzy said earlier this year.

Their son, Jack Osbourne, admitted on the podcast that he was skeptical about his parents' move.

"They're going to be thousands of miles away from me, Kelly, all the grandkids. What are you guys going to do all day? Just like wandering around the house?" he said.

Sharon's decision marks the end of a decades-long career that saw her manage Ozzy's solo career and help orchestrate the success of Black Sabbath.

Known for her sharp wit and business acumen, she also became a television personality in her own right, serving as a judge on talent shows including "The X Factor" and "America's Got Talent."

Despite stepping back from the industry, Sharon remains philosophical about the change. "It's time for something new," she said.

While Black Sabbath's future remains uncertain, speculation continues about potential hologram performances, after reports emerged that the band trademarked its name in virtual reality two decades ago—a move that could pave the way for digital performances similar to ABBA's recent Voyage tour.

For now, though, Sharon Osbourne says she is ready to leave the industry behind.

"We just want to live."