Bruno Mars Drops 'Stun' Comment On Striking Photo With Sexyy Red Following 'Fat Juicy & Wet' Release

Bruno Mars drew attention for lurking around X (formerly Twitter) and dropping a comment on his newest photo with his latest collaborator, Sexyy Red, highlighting the support he has for the anticipated release.

In a photo uploaded by Pop Crave, the pair radiated confidence, while Red caught everyone's attention with her charismatic gaze, iconic red curls, and rainbow bikini.

Mars, on the other hand, sported his signature cap-and-shades look, and in perfect chemistry with the "Pound Town" singer. He was being playful by pointing a water gun at the camera.

The "Die With A Smile" hitmaker was also in his sporty black tracksuit, which highlighted his natural swag.

"Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red stun in new photo," it captioned.

Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red stun in new photo. pic.twitter.com/DAuXdeioNS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2025

On the social media platform, the photo didn't go unnoticed by Mars, as he dropped a simple yet complimentary remark on the post.

"STUN!!!!" said Mars in his comment.

STUN!!!! — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 24, 2025

On the social media platform, the photo didn't go unnoticed by Mars, as he dropped a simple yet complimentary remark on the post.

Mars and Red have been making headlines for releasing the club anthem "Fat Juicy & Wet."

The collaboration also gained traction due to the surprising cameos of Mars' past collaborators Lady Gaga, and BLACKPINK's Rosé.

"Only Bruno Mars can manage to bring Sexyy Red, Lady Gaga and Rosé in one video. Iconic," one commented on the song's MV.

Another pointed out Mars' musical versatility, "Bruno's capability to make an absolute banger in any kind of genre is just mind-blowing. He's the GOAT."