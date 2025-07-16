Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Go Public with Romance at NYC Hot Spot

Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson are officially out in the open with their new romance, making their public debut Monday night at the celeb-favorite restaurant Carbone.

The rapper and the Dallas Mavericks player were seen walking out of the upscale Manhattan eatery hand-in-hand, smiling as cameras snapped away.

Megan, 30, wore a colorful, body-hugging dress, while Thompson, 35, kept it casual in a white polo shirt and navy track pants.

The pair's appearance marks the first time they've been spotted together in public since fans first suspected a relationship.

Just last week, eagle-eyed followers noticed Klay's reflection in the background of one of Megan's poolside Instagram photos.

According to TMZ, the buzz grew louder when Klay posted a picture of the couple embracing, confirming their relationship.

Though their night out at Carbone may have seemed like just another date, the location is a known celebrity hotspot.

It's often used as a soft-launch site by stars ready to show the world who they're dating — and Megan and Klay certainly didn't shy away from the spotlight.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson leaving dinner together in New York City! pic.twitter.com/PlUeHSEyF8 — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) July 15, 2025

Klay Thompson Posts Megan Romance; TikTok Clip Goes Viral

Following Klay's Instagram reveal, Megan also posted a TikTok showing her unboxing Labubus treats while sitting on Klay's lap, ClutchPoints said.

The video was quickly deleted after going viral, but not before fans shared it across social media.

This marks a new chapter for both stars after a string of past relationships. Megan was previously linked to rapper Moneybagg Yo and later to Pardison Fontaine, with whom she had a three-year relationship that ended in 2023.

She referenced their split in her song "Cobra," hinting that he had cheated. There were also unconfirmed rumors of a brief connection with soccer player Romelu Lukaku in late 2023.

Thompson's dating history includes social media influencer Hannah Stocking, actress Laura Harrier, and singer Coco Jones.

His relationship with Jones reportedly ended in 2023; she is now engaged to NBA player Donovan Mitchell.