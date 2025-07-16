Nicki Minaj Calls Out TDE's Punch for 'Bullying' with Receipts After Rejecting Business Proposals

Rapper Nicki Minaj took to social media on Tuesday to express her grievances against Top Dawg Entertainment president, Terrence "Punch" Henderson.

In an extensive series of posts on the platform X, Minaj accused Punch of online bullying and shared her intent to expose his behavior.

"Lol. Yall remember that man from TDE who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason? We have the receipts," Minaj posted, referencing past incidents captured by blogger Akademiks.

She added, "I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall? Im going to give him a nickname. Ima call him 'Minus 30 million' from now on. #JusticeForDemoree."

The rapper continued her tirade by sharing a photo of Punch with a candid caption: "Me after I suck some good zik. Guarantee you wouldn't fight a man. We have every tweet of your incessant bullying, lying, & more."

Minaj further claimed that Punch's actions were in retaliation for her rejecting his business propositions: "So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion."

In a surprising turn, Minaj also criticized singer SZA, affiliated with TDE, describing her voice disparagingly.

Minaj's recent remarks are part of a series of outspoken criticisms aimed at various industry figures, including Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, whom she accused earlier this month of having a negative impact on hip-hop.