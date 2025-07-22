Ca$h Out Gets Life Sentence in Explosive Racketeering, Sex Crimes Trial

Rapper Ca$h Out, real name John-Michael Gibson, has been sentenced to life in prison, plus an additional 70 years, after being found guilty of multiple charges, including rape and leading a sex trafficking ring.

On Friday, a verdict was reached in a Georgia courtroom, bringing a dramatic and emotional trial in Fulton County to a close.

Gibson, 34, was convicted of several serious crimes, including rape, aggravated sodomy, human trafficking, pimping, pandering, and battery.

He was also found guilty of violating the state's RICO law for organizing and operating a prostitution business, Variety said.

The trial, which began in early June, revealed how Gibson allegedly used his fame to exploit women for years.

Prosecutors said the rapper's actions amounted to a "seven-year reign of terror." Fulton County prosecutor Earnell Winfrey told the jury, "This ain't just straight pimping—this is trafficking."

Ca$h Out Used Fame, Fear, and Texts to Exploit Victims, Jury Finds

The jury also heard how Gibson used text messages, intimidation, and his celebrity image to manipulate women.

According to USA Today, Judge Melynee Leftridge, who oversaw the case, said the trial exposed "the very worst of human behavior."

She added that the verdict confirmed that prosecutors had proved the "diabolical conduct" beyond a reasonable doubt.

Along with Gibson, his mother, Linda Smith, and his friend, Tyrone Taylor, were also found guilty in connection with the case.

Smith was given a 30-year prison sentence, while Taylor received the same punishment as Gibson—life in prison plus 70 more years.

Gibson's lawyer, Careton R. Matthews, argued that the charges were exaggerated and claimed that some accusers had contradicted their own statements.

"We do respect the court's process and jury's decision," Matthews said, "but we're disappointed with the verdict and the sentence." He added that Gibson maintains his innocence and may appeal.

Ca$h Out first gained fame in 2011 with his hit single "Cashin' Out," which climbed to No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He followed up with another hit, "She Twerkin," in 2014 and released his only full-length album, Let's Get It. Despite his early success, his music career never fully took off.