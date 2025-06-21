Cardi B's New Song 'Outside' Reflects Anger During Offset Estrangement

Cardi B has returned with a powerful new single, and this time, she's holding nothing back.

On Friday, June 20, the Grammy-winning rapper dropped "Outside," marking her first solo release of 2025.

Cardi, 32, debuted the song two days earlier at the Spotify Beach event in Cannes, France, but it officially dropped on streaming platforms Friday.

According to People, in a video shared on Instagram Stories, Cardi told fans, "I made this song a few months ago when I was very, very angry.

I had to change some bars because I was angry, honey." She added that if fans hadn't pushed her to release it, the song may have never come out.

The track was produced by Charlie Heat and HeyMicki and is filled with bold, emotional lyrics that seem to reflect her rocky relationship with husband Offset.

"When I tell you these n----- ain't s---, please believe me," she raps. "Next time you see your momma, tell her how she raised a b----."

Cardi B has released her new song “Outside”. pic.twitter.com/LNmy5ps7gT — Cardi All Access (@CardiAllAccess) June 20, 2025

Cardi B Hints at Struggles With Offset During Cannes Show

Cardi's performance of "Outside" at Spotify's Cannes event included her hit songs "WAP," "Money," and "I Like It."

She also performed "Bartier Cardi" but left Offset's name out this time, which many saw as intentional.

At one point during the performance, she told the crowd, "I'm having a bad day today," blaming it on being tired or hungry.

Although Cardi B hasn't dropped a new album since Invasion of Privacy in 2018, she recently confirmed that her next project is coming soon, TheHollywoodReporter said .

During a March conversation on X Spaces, she teased that she's working with both familiar and new artists. "I'm 100 percent confident with this album," she said.

The song "Outside" also comes at a time when Cardi has been open about personal struggles. In past interviews, she's admitted how difficult things became with Offset.

At one point, she even said, "I would end up killing him if we were still together," referring to a period of intense stress and frustration.