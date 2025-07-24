Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty to Cocaine and MDMA Charges from March Raid

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty this week to federal drug charges tied to a March raid at his Miami home.

The 29-year-old admitted to having cocaine and MDMA in his bedroom cabinet—violating his supervised release from a previous sentence.

The plea came Wednesday in a Manhattan federal courtroom, where Hernandez stood before Judge Paul A. Engelmayer.

According to TMZ, the judge, who had previously handled the rapper's 2018 gang-related case, warned Hernandez that any further violations could lead to "severe consequences."

Federal agents raided the rapper's Florida residence on March 12. During the search, authorities discovered "residual" amounts of cocaine and MDMA, a party drug also known as ecstasy.

Initially, Hernandez denied any wrongdoing, but he later reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty in exchange for the dismissal of two other charges.

Despite the plea deal, this latest offense puts Hernandez's probation at serious risk. It also marks the second time he's been found in violation of his supervised release.

Tekashi 6ix9ine admits he stashed MDMA, cocaine in Florida mansion — but prosecutors say he’s ‘turned a corner’ https://t.co/032GXoLjJK pic.twitter.com/wlVLjguX4I — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2025

Tekashi's Past Violations Resurface Ahead of Sentencing

Last year, he was ordered to spend 45 days in federal custody for failing drug tests, traveling without permission, and lying to his probation officer.

Judge Engelmayer made it clear: "If you violate the conditions again before sentencing, the punishment will be severe."

Hernandez was originally sentenced to two years in prison in 2019 for his role in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, AP News said.

He received a shorter sentence after cooperating with authorities, helping to convict other members of the gang.

Due to COVID-19, he was even released early from prison and placed under supervised release for five years.

Now, with the March drug case in federal court, Hernandez faces serious consequences. While federal guidelines suggest a sentence of three to nine months per charge, Judge Engelmayer said Hernandez could be looking at up to five years behind bars and possibly a lifetime of supervised release.

The rapper, who appeared in court dressed in a black hoodie and without his usual colorful hair, left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 25. Until then, Hernandez must follow all court-ordered conditions to avoid further legal trouble.