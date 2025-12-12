Sharon Osbourne Shares How She Handled Ozzy's Affairs and the Limit That Finally Upset Her

Sharon Osbourne has spoken candidly about how she managed her late husband Ozzy Osbourne's infidelities, revealing that while his affairs rarely troubled her, one specific boundary did.

The 71-year-old television personality told Piers Morgan on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" that the only time she felt upset was when Ozzy brought women into their shared home.

"For my whole life, I've been surrounded by addicts and alcoholics and people like that," she said.

"It honestly didn't faze me at all." Sharon explained that growing up with a violent father had made her accustomed to extreme behavior, which helped her process Ozzy's often erratic lifestyle.

Setting Limits at Home

Sharon emphasized that the home was her sanctuary. "A couple of times, it was like, 'I don't like the fact you brought them to my house.' And it is my f*****g house. I would go to him, 'I furnished it!' That I didn't like," she recalled.

The rock star's infidelities were well known. Sharon admitted she was aware that he had cheated multiple times, naming "some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse out here, and then our cook."

She noted, however, that Ozzy's wandering eye "did not mean anything" because of his struggles with addiction.

According to People, Ozzy publicly apologized in 2016 after it came to light that he had a four-year affair with Michelle Pugh.

At the time, his spokesman confirmed he was seeking therapy for sex addiction, and Ozzy himself insisted there had been no emotional connection, telling reporters he was "sorry if Ms Pugh took their sexual relationship out of context."

Coping With Loss

sharon osbourne wearing ozzy’s wedding ring in a chain around her neck while mourning him 😭 we love you shaz pic.twitter.com/FJxUg4QtpD — tish (@bIizzofmaiden) July 30, 2025

Sharon also shared the emotional toll of Ozzy's passing on July 22, three weeks after what would be his farewell performance in Birmingham, U.K.

Speaking through tears, she reflected on the moments leading up to his death, saying, "I would have just gone with Ozzy... Oh, yeah, definitely, I've done everything I wanted to do."

She credited her three children, Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39, with helping her navigate her grief.

"They've been, they've been, excuse me, unbelievably, just magnificent with me, all three of them," she said.

Sharon added that the experience has reshaped how she approaches life and grief. "

Grief has now become my friend... It is very weird to me, you know, when you love someone that much and you're grieving for them, it's what I have to live with, and I'll get used to it, I will. I have to, you know, things move on."

She​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ went on to say that her kids were her biggest motivation in her mental health recovery journey. While remembering her tough times, Sharon remembered how she attended a facility after a meltdown and saw the terrible situations of the other mothers.

"I thought, I will never, ever, ever do that to my kids," she said, highlighting the protective instincts that have guided her since becoming a parent.