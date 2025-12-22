Kelly Osbourne Reveals Family's First Christmas Without Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne has spoken candidly about how her family plans to spend their first Christmas without her father, Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July at the age of 76.

The 41-year-old television personality, whose son Sidney was set to appear as a mascot at Aston Villa's Premier League match, described the holiday as a poignant moment for the family.

"Christmas will never be the same....I will never be the same. The person I was before he died does not exist anymore. It changes you. He was magical. There is no one like him," she told The Mirror at the launch of Juliet Sear's bakeware collection in London.

Family Traditions and Festive Memories

For the holidays, Kelly will join her mother Sharon, her brother Louis, his family, and cousins at her mother's home in England.

Her siblings Aimee and Jack, who live in Los Angeles, will not be present. Kelly revealed that she will be handing over the kitchen duties to her brother. "He's head chef because he's the best at cooking," she said.

"We're having a big turkey, and then the day after, we are going to a fancy restaurant somewhere, I'm not saying where! Somewhere lovely and have even more celebrations."

Kelly took the time to talk about how her dad impacted the family's cooking skills, most especially her eldest brother.

"I think it came from my dad because my dad used to cook all the time. Shepherds Pie! And chips. The best chips you've ever eaten in your life. But Louis is a fantastic cook and I'm like through all of this, me and him, he's been my pillar and he's just the best human in the world. I have the best brothers in the world."

While Ozzy enjoyed cooking, he reportedly never prepared Christmas meals himself. Kelly joked about her father's unconventional habits, "Well, there was a reason why my dad used to hide the drugs in the oven because no one would ever look there. He used to hide his paraphernalia in the oven."

Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne performing "Changes" (2004) pic.twitter.com/uSWzPemour — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) November 15, 2025

Remembering Ozzy Through Family Stories

"We used to set booby traps because we weren't sure (it was Santa). We put fishing wire across the room and one time we heard my dad come clattering down and we almost did not get our presents that year, put it that way. We got in so much trouble!"

The family, though very sad because of his death, will celebrate Ozzy by recalling the good times and sharing the stories in the festive season.

"I never ever want my son to forget his Pappa," Kelly said.

"Just how special he was, or is, because I don't believe he's truly gone. Yesterday Santa came to the house and my son was so over the moon. He couldn't believe it, and he was dancing and singing with him, and it made all of us so happy."

This December, Ozzy was posthumously awarded the Birmingham Lord Mayor's Award on what would have been his 77th birthday, with Kelly and Sharon accepting it on his behalf.

Sharon Osbourne is reportedly taking things "one day at a time," during an interview with Piers Morgan.