Kanye West Appears in Video Discussing Accountability With Rabbi After Antisemitic Outbursts

Kanye West has appeared in a new video that seems to show him seeking forgiveness from Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, nearly three years after the antisemitic comments that destroyed his business empire and reputation.

The clip, shared on the rabbi's social media pages, shows the rapper sitting quietly across a small table in what appears to be a New York office.

Through a translator, he tells the Israeli-Moroccan Orthodox rabbi that he feels "really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability."

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the video, West, 47, appeared serene yet tired, which is a major difference from the exuding self-assurance that he used to be publicly known for.

This encounter is his first move to own up to the fact that his comments in 2022 caused a great deal of indignation and led to him losing a number of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌partnerships.

In the video, West references his mental health struggles. "I was dealing with some various issues, bipolar also, so it would take the ideas I had and take them to an extreme," he said. "I would forget about the protection of the people around me and myself."

Fallout and Career Collapse

West's antisemitic spiral began in October 2022, when he wrote on social media that he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

The post led to near-immediate fallout. Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and JPMorgan Chase all cut ties within weeks. Adidas later said the decision cost them more than $1 billion in projected revenue but was necessary to uphold company values.

The corporate exodus stripped West of his billionaire status almost overnight. Forbes estimated his net worth dropped from about $2 billion to $400 million.

Then, in 2025, West released a song titled "Heil Hitler" on the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat.

The track, according to AllHipHop, which sampled Hitler's speeches, caused international outrage. Australia revoked his entry visa, with Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke saying the country would not tolerate "the promotion of Nazi ideology." Several European nations followed suit.

Rabbi's Message: Regret and Repair

During their discussion, West tried to describe his understanding of accountability with a simple analogy.

"It's like if you left the house and left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and the garage," he said. "When you get back, it's your responsibility, because that's your child."

Rabbi Pinto responded by emphasizing repentance and moral repair. "Judaism brought to the world a way for someone, when he regrets something that you have done wrong," he said. "The Jews believe you can regret and fix it. From now on, strong things, good things."

Deepfake Concerns

The conversation's release coincides with a growing wave of AI-generated content circulating online. Some users have speculated that the video could be artificial, a "deepfake" created with advanced tools such as OpenAI's Sora.