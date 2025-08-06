Nicki Minaj Accuses Dez Bryant's Family of Incest in Defense of Sex Offender Husband: 'Your Daddy and Granddaddy Are the Same Man'

Rapper Nicki Minaj unleashed a scathing and graphic rant on Monday, August 4, aimed at former NFL star Dez Bryant during a heated defense of her husband, Kenneth Petty, whose criminal past continues to earn him negative criticism.

Minaj's tirade, which was broadcast on the Stationhead app, followed Bryant's mention of Petty's status as a registered sex offender.

In retaliation, Minaj unleashed a verbal attack that involved intimate and horrific accusations about Bryant's family.

Citing Bryant's 2012 arrest for domestic violence, Minaj claimed that Bryant's mother was a teenager when she got pregnant with her mother's boyfriend—who also fathered two of her siblings.

"It's starting to look like some of you men who didn't have a father in the home want other people to not have a father in their home," Minaj said.

"It's starting to look like some of you men whose daddy and granddaddy is the same man, has been projecting his anger in relations to women being abused all over the internet. Because psychologically he's defending his father."

Minaj also came to the defense of Petty's 1995 conviction, stating he was only 16 years old, and comparing that to alleged family trauma from Bryant.

"If a man can say after finding out his mama/sister was raped by his daddy/grandad, that he forgives both of them. What do you mean both of them?" she said.

"What did she do? So is that why you've been beating her? Because you are taking out what he did on your mother, who was a child, you dumb b####. Just like my husband was a child. You dumb b####."

The rivalry escalated when Minaj openly made an offer of $10 million to Bryant so that he could battle Petty, stating:

"I'mma make this n#### beat you bad b####,"," she stated, before ending with, "Listen, all of this has been for entertainment purposes only. These are all alleged.. These are all alleged."

Background of the Feud

The feud was ignited after Bryant made remarks on NFL owner Jerry Jones' criticism of Roc Nation, the agency established by JAY-Z.

Minaj, who has her own long-standing disputes with Roc Nation and CEO Desiree Perez, committed to responding to each of Bryant's NFL-related tweets with behind-the-scenes exposés on the agency.

Initially, Bryant responded diplomatically, calling himself a fan of Minaj and asking to be excluded from the Roc Nation feud.

However, after Minaj brought up his past arrest, Bryant hit back, referencing Petty's status as a sex offender and accepting her fight challenge:

"I'll stomp her husband in front of her... get the cash ready."

Bryant Issues Apology

Following the escalation, Bryant later apologized for his participation in the exchange, writing:

"I let the devil win that time... I apologize to the kids who follow me."

Both Minaj and Bryant have not made any further public statement on the issue as of yet.