Miley Cyrus Addresses Relationships with Parents Amid Family Tensions: 'Family is My Priority'

Miley Cyrus has shared a rare statement about the ongoing drama between her and her parents.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories on May 10 to address her mother, Tish Cyrus, briefly unfollowing her on social media as well as where she stands with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, amid rumors of a rift that is going on between them.

"I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me - simple, coincidental, and uninteresting," Miley began.

The "Flowers" singer turned her attention to her father then and shared that she and him have "had our challenges over the years," however, family is her focus at this point.

"Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family," Miley added.

Miley and Billy Ray have reportedly had tensions over her music as well as their political ideologies. It was reported that Miley was upset at her father for inserting himself into her big musical comeback. Tensions between the two allegedly became so poor at one point that Miley refused to speak to her father.

However, that appears to have calmed down and Billy Ray has since shared a picture of himself along with Miley and her boyfriend Maxx Morando.