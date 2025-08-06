Britney Spears Not Performing at 2025 VMAs — Viral Comeback Talk Debunked

Britney Spears will not be making a surprise return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage this year, despite a surge of speculation from fans and social media chatter in recent days.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the pop icon has no plans to perform at the upcoming VMAs — not for a surprise appearance, a medley of her hits, or even a brief cameo. In fact, insiders say she was never approached by producers, nor was she ever included on any internal lists of performers.

The rumors began circulating after several Britney Spears fan accounts hinted at a potential comeback performance, with some even suggesting her son Jayden would be joining her on stage. The online buzz quickly gained traction, leading to excitement among longtime supporters who believed Spears might be preparing for a major moment.

However, those hopes have been firmly shut down.

Spears' last appearance at the VMAs was in 2016, when she performed "Make Me" and joined rapper G-Eazy for a rendition of "Me, Myself & I." Since then, she has largely stepped back from live performances, though she has teased the possibility of new music in recent months.

Despite fans' hopes for a show-stopping return, sources maintain that no such plans were ever in motion behind the scenes.

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air later this month.