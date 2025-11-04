Kelly Clarkson Announces 2026 Vegas Shows in Emotional Return After Ex-Husband's Death

Kelly Clarkson is officially returning to Las Vegas with a new slate of shows in 2026, marking her emotional comeback following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, earlier this year.

The Grammy-winning singer announced the news on Instagram on Monday, November 3, writing, "New Vegas shows have been added! Come see me at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets on sale Friday!"

The upcoming shows will be part of her "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions" residency, which now features additional dates on August 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

According to US Magazine, tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, November 7, at 10 am PT, while Citi cardholders will have early access beginning Tuesday, November 4.

Additional presales for Caesars Rewards members and Ticketmaster customers will run on Thursday, November 6.

Clarkson previously announced six 2026 dates running from July 17 through August 1, and a limited number of tickets remain available online.

Her upcoming shows this November — on the 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th — will mark her first time back on stage since Blackstock's passing in August.

Earlier this year, Clarkson postponed several Vegas shows while caring for her ex-husband during his illness.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she wrote on Instagram in August, referring to her children River, 11, and Remington, 9.

Brandon Blackstock Dies After 3-Year Cancer Battle

A day after her announcement, reports confirmed that Blackstock passed away after a three-year struggle with melanoma, RollingStone reported.

In a family statement, representatives said, "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family."

Clarkson, who was married to Blackstock for seven years before their 2020 divorce, chose not to publicly address his death, instead focusing on her children and healing privately.

A source told sources in August that the singer had been "draining, exhausted, emotional, and devastated," but she was determined to be strong for her family.

By late September, Clarkson returned to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for its seventh season.

She began the new season with a cover of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," explaining that the upbeat song reflected her desire to focus on positivity.

"Light has been a constant theme for us on this show since the beginning," she told viewers. "The world can be heavy, but finding the light makes you feel good."