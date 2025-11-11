Kelly Clarkson Recalls Epic Response to Manager Who Told Her to Get Boob Job

Kelly Clarkson is once again speaking out against the music industry's unrealistic beauty standards.

During one of her Studio Sessions shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas over the weekend, the Grammy-winning singer shared a shocking memory from earlier in her career.

"I had some dick manager one time tell me to get a boob job," Clarkson told the crowd, her expression reflecting the surprise and frustration she felt at the time.

According to RollingStone, the audience erupted with laughter when she added, "I was like, 'Why don't you get a dick job?' I'm fine with my itty-bitty titties, get out of here."

The "Since U Been Gone" singer used the moment to highlight how casually some people in the industry comment on others' appearances.

"People say that shit all the time to people in the industry," Clarkson said. "They say the craziest shit, and I'm like, 'This is not normal! You've normalized crazy!' Everybody out here looking like they're in The Capitol in "Hunger Games." Calm down. Just get old. Be glad—not everybody gets to get old."

Kelly Clarkson revealed that a former manager had recommended that she get a breast augmentation earlier in her career. https://t.co/Rz8OvOXbV8 pic.twitter.com/M9xVwztn7I — E! News (@enews) November 10, 2025

Kelly Clarkson Shares Pre-Diabetes and Weight Struggles

Clarkson has long been open about body image and health. In 2024, she revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she had taken a weight-loss drug after being diagnosed pre-diabetic, noting that she only realized she had an issue with her weight after watching a recording of one of her performances.

"All of a sudden I paused it, and I was like, 'Who the f— is that?!'" she recalled.

The singer's comments come amid her ongoing Studio Sessions residency at Caesars Palace, which continues through November 14 and 15, 2025, Billboard reported.

Clarkson had to cancel earlier residency dates after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in August.

She has since announced new summer 2026 shows and returned to the stage for her first full performance since his passing.

Fans and critics alike have praised Clarkson for her honesty and confidence. By confronting her manager's inappropriate suggestion with humor and firmness, she reminded audiences that it is okay to stand up for oneself in the face of industry pressures.