Christian Combs Sends Tearful Letter to Judge: 'He Does Not Deserve to be There'

Christian Combs, the son of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, made an emotional plea to a federal judge this week, urging for his father's release from jail before his sentencing next month.

According to AllHipHop, in a handwritten letter addressed to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, Christian detailed the emotional toll Diddy's incarceration has taken on their family.

"I'm asking you to please let my father out of jail! He does not deserve to be there and I know this from the bottom of my heart!!" he wrote.

The letter is included in a batch of letters from Diddy's children and staunch supporters, asking for clemency before the artist's October 3 sentencing.

Diddy was found guilty in July on two federal charges of interstate transportation for prostitution. He could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Though he was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking counts, prosecutors, as reported by CBS News are pushing for a minimum sentence of 51 months.

Diddy's attorneys are requesting time served — approximately 14 months since his September 2024 arrest.

Christian Combs characterized his father as an honorable man who taught him good values.

"He has never ever taught me anything but to treat people with the most respect possible... and to treat people with love and kindness most importantly!" he wrote.

He also looked back at their family's loss of Kim Porter, his mother, and how his dad rose to the challenge during those hard times.

"Every birthday, every holiday he would go above and beyond... Even days when I was feeling my lowest he would pick me up and make me feel great!!"

Christian added, "No disrespect to you if you have kids but I know my father. He is really the best father you could ever imagine."

Some letters were written by Diddy's children, including his oldest son Justin Combs, who referred to his father as a mentor and "my world." Daughter Chance penned,

"It doesn't feel right at home without him here."

18-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila remembered losing their mother and said their dad still shows love for them in spite of his situation.

"He truly does love and care for all his kids and family."

Diddy's sentencing is scheduled for October 3 in New York.