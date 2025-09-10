Joe Jonas Responds After Viral Video Shows Him Picking Nose Backstage

Joe Jonas is taking the online teasing in stride after a backstage video of him picking his nose spread widely over the weekend.

The video, recorded during a Jonas Brothers concert at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, shows the 36-year-old singer briefly cleaning his nose offstage.

The clip, taken by a fan and posted on TikTok, quickly caught attention online, with users commenting on everything from the timing to the technique.

According to PageSix, in the video, Jonas is seen using his finger, then grabbing a towel to finish the job. In a since-deleted TikTok comment, the singer responded, writing simply: "Lol you never had a booger?"

While some fans found the moment funny and harmless, others began speculating online about the possibility of drug use, claims Jonas has firmly denied in the past.

Back in 2013, the pop star addressed similar rumors, saying in an interview with ABC News, "Never had a problem with drugs and never done drugs. I'm good... Happy and healthy."

Istg the internet tests me everyday. HE’S BLOWING HIS NOSE not doing drugs. Why would he do coke on stage 😭 https://t.co/0uh5blqrmK — Alyssa believes in love🐴🪐 (@itzonlylove) September 8, 2025

Fans Joke About Joe Jonas Nose Moment During Concert

Still, the internet had its fun. One fan joked, "Even him picking a booger is hot," while another quipped, "Imagine him being late for his cue and him explaining to Nick that he had a booger."

Another TikTok user shared a screenshot of "The Simpsons" character Ralph Wiggum blowing a snot bubble with the caption: "Joe Jonas next time he's got a booger bothering him on stage so nobody says dumb stuff again."

Even with the online chatter, Jonas has carried on with the tour alongside his brothers, Nick and Kevin.

The Jonas Brothers are currently traveling for their "Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown" tour, which began on August 10 in New Jersey.

Their next performance will take place in Utah on September 13, DailyMail said.

During the LA show, fans were also treated to a surprise appearance by 5 Seconds of Summer. Jonas told the crowd, "These are just great people. And we love seeing great people win when they're out there doing their thing."