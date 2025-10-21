Joe Jonas Reacts to Ex Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking Album: 'Everybody's Got an Opinion About It'

Joe Jonas is speaking out about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's wildly successful new album, The Life of a Showgirl, saying he's listened to some of it and finds it "good" — even amid fan speculation and past drama between the two stars.

In a new Esquire interview published Monday, Jonas sat down with his brothers Nick and Kevin to talk music, family, and fame.

Naturally, the conversation turned to Taylor Swift, whose new album debuted earlier this month and quickly broke records.

"I've heard some of it," Jonas, 36, admitted. "I think she's obviously the biggest artist out there, and I think it's good. Everybody's got an opinion about it, but from what I've heard, there are some catchy melodies."

According to Billboard, Swift released The Life of a Showgirl on October 5, and it immediately made music history.

All 12 tracks landed in the top 12 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, and the album moved over 4 million units in its first week — the biggest debut of her career.

Though Swift and Jonas dated briefly back in 2008, their relationship has long been part of pop culture history.

Swift famously wrote about their split in several early songs, while Jonas once responded with his own lyrics. But in recent years, both have publicly confirmed that there's no bad blood between them.

"I'm cool with Taylor," Jonas said in a 2023 interview. "I hope to think [her fans] like me. No one f***s with the Swifties, you know?"

Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' Album Faces Mixed Reviews

Swift has also appeared to let go of the past, hinting at reconciliation in her 2020 song "Invisible String," in which she sings about sending gifts to the children of her former flames, US Magazine reported.

Jonas and his ex-wife Sophie Turner share two daughters.

In the Esquire interview, Jonas didn't address rumors that one of Swift's new tracks resembles the Jonas Brothers' 2019 song "Cool," but he did acknowledge the wave of opinions surrounding Showgirl.

The album has received mixed reviews, with some praising its upbeat energy and others unsure of its direction.

Swift addressed the criticism earlier this month in an interview with Zane Lowe, saying, "I welcome the chaos," and adding, "If you're talking about it, you're helping."

Despite the past, it's clear that Jonas has respect for Swift's career. "She's the biggest artist out there," he said simply — and judging by the numbers, he's not wrong.