Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Promises Candid Look at Their Relationship in Memoir

Kevin Federline is stepping forward to tell his side of the story. The former husband of pop star Britney Spears has announced the release of his first memoir, "You Thought You Knew," arriving October 21.

In the upcoming book, Federline promises an honest look at his life—from his early years as a backup dancer to his highly publicized marriage and split with Spears.

The memoir will also explore what it was like to raise children while living under intense media attention.

"This book is extremely intimate and transparent," Federline, 47, said in a press statement. "I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule—all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence."

According to RollingStone, Federline rose to fame in the early 2000s after working with stars like Destiny's Child, Michael Jackson, and P!nk.

His personal life became tabloid fodder when he began dating Spears in 2004.

They tied the knot later that year and welcomed two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Only two months after their second child was born, Spears filed for divorce in November 2006.

Kevin Federline Details Fatherhood in Upcoming Book

Their divorce was finalized in July 2007. During the years following their split, Federline had primary custody of their sons, especially while Spears was under a conservatorship that ended in 2021.

The memoir is set to open up about the challenges of raising children in the public eye and how Federline worked hard to keep his family united through difficult times.

While Federline has mostly stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, "You Thought You Knew" marks the first time he has openly talked about the emotional weight of fame and fatherhood, US Magazine said.

He also promises answers for anyone curious about what really happened between him and Spears.

"If you've ever had questions," he said, "you'll find answers here."

The book will be the first release from "Listenin," a new audio-first platform from Barracuda Bay Productions. In addition to print and digital formats, the memoir will also be available as an audiobook narrated by Federline himself.

Before marrying Spears, Federline was in a relationship with actress Shar Jackson, with whom he has two children. He has since remarried and has two more children with his wife, Victoria Prince.

"You Thought You Knew" will be available in bookstores and online on October 21.