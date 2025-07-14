Backstreet Boys Hit Vegas Nightlife in Surprise After-Party Appearance

The Backstreet Boys brought the energy to Las Vegas this weekend—not only during their show but also with a surprise after-party appearance that had fans buzzing.

Following their sold-out residency kickoff at the high-tech Sphere venue on Saturday night, all five members of the iconic boy band—AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough—made a surprise stop at Voltaire Belle de Nuit inside The Venetian around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crowds erupted in excitement as AJ McLean strolled through the club, drawing cheers and hugs from fans.

At one point, a woman grabbed him from behind, prompting those nearby to urge respect. AJ laughed it off, clearly enjoying the energy in the room.

According to TMZ, McLean then jumped onstage and got the party going to Notorious B.I.G.'s hit "Hypnotize," even ripping off his shirt and dancing along with the beat.

Kevin Richardson surprised fans with a special moment of his own, performing a live cover of the Fugees' classic "Killing Me Softly with His Song."

Backstreet Boys Surprise Fans at Wild Las Vegas After-Party, on Video https://t.co/SFgtHp33SF pic.twitter.com/hksvvUSk3N — Cirrkus (@cirrkus) July 13, 2025

AJ McLean Reunites With Estranged Wife at Vegas Residency Kickoff

Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough hung out for around 30 minutes, while AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson kept the party going for almost an hour before wrapping things up.

But that wasn't the only special moment for AJ McLean this weekend.

AJ McLean, 47, also had a heartfelt moment as he reunited with his estranged wife, Rochelle McLean, to celebrate the kickoff of the residency.

Rochelle posted sweet family photos on Instagram, including snapshots of AJ and their daughters, Elliot, 12, and Lyric, 8, all smiles backstage, DailyMail said.

"Opening night @spherevegas was really something special," Rochelle wrote. "Bravo boys! You, your team and your crew pulled off the most spectacular show I've ever seen!"

AJ responded with a heartfelt message: "I love you all so much. It wouldn't have been the same if my girls weren't there to kick off this amazing residency!"

This comes after AJ and Rochelle announced a temporary separation in 2023, which later became a divorce in early 2024.

Still, the pair have remained close while co-parenting and, according to AJ, even go on the occasional date. "We're in the best place we've almost ever been," he shared in a recent interview.