Jade Thirlwall Reveals She Fights Daily Urge to Use Ozempic Due to Eating Disorder History

Former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has opened up about her ongoing battle with body image and her decision to avoid using the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

In a candid interview with The Guardian published on Saturday, the 32-year-old singer revealed that her history with eating disorders makes resisting the medication a "daily fight."

"I don't judge people that do, but because I have a history of eating disorders, I don't know where taking something like that would end for me," Thirlwall said.

The British pop star first rose to fame as part of the girl group Little Mix, but behind the spotlight, she struggled with anorexia during her teenage years and even while performing with the band.

She explained that disordered eating had once given her a false sense of control at times when her life felt overwhelming, TMZ said.

"People are used to seeing me in a group environment, five or 10 years ago, when I was stick-thin because I was in my early 20s with an eating disorder," she recalled.

“I have a daily battle with myself not to go on Ozempic”



Thirlwall Reflects on Little Mix Days and Past Struggles

Although Thirlwall says she is now the "healthiest she's ever been," the scrutiny has not gone away.

She admitted that she still faces harsh online comments about her appearance, with some social media users speculating about her body whenever she posts photos.

"The sad thing is that it's usually women," she noted, pointing to the pressure female artists often face.

Her reflections also show how old patterns can resurface. Looking back at photos from her time in Little Mix, Thirlwall said she now recognizes just how thin she was during periods when she was deeply unhappy.

"The pattern was there," she admitted, describing how restrictive eating became a dangerous coping mechanism.

Thirlwall has previously spoken about her road to recovery. In a 2019 appearance on the BBC Sounds "Life Hacks" podcast, she shared how opening up about her struggles was the turning point, NY Morningstar said.

"The moment I started to actually speak to people about it was the moment I started to get better," she said at the time.

She also received treatment in a hospital at age 18, shortly before her audition for "The X Factor," where Little Mix was formed.