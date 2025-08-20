Jessica Simpson Skips Dating Apps, Wants Friends to Fix Her Up After Marriage Collapse: Report

Jessica Simpson says she is ready to date again, but she wants help from friends instead of apps.

Months after ending her decade-long marriage to former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, Simpson told a reporter at Los Angeles International Airport that she prefers introductions. "It's a rough road out there in the dating world," she said. "I mean, I'm not getting on the apps yet."

Open to Matchmaking

The 45-year-old added, "I would love for a friend to set me up. Are you kidding me?" According to Radar Online, Simpson has even sent a message to actor Jeremy Renner, a onetime flame, hinting she is comfortable letting friends or familiar connections help her meet someone new.

Simpson first met Johnson at a mutual friend's party in 2010. The pair married in 2014 and have three children together.

Radar reported the marriage had been troubled for months before the breakup. By early 2024, Simpson appeared on social media without her wedding band on Valentine's Day. Johnson was later photographed in Los Angeles with his ring missing as well.

Sources told the outlet that Johnson had grown frustrated with Simpson's moods and what he saw as a focus on cosmetic treatments. Simpson, they said, felt the marriage had lost its spark.

Public but Civil Separation

Despite their differences, the two have appeared civil since the split. In April, they were seen with their children in Carlsbad, California. Witnesses described the pair as distant but cooperative while spending time as a family.

Simpson announced the separation in January and emphasized that raising their children remained the priority.

Work and Public Sightings

Away from her personal life, Simpson has resumed her career. She released "Nashville Canyon" this year and is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 9, followed by a one-night-only show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Nov. 8.

In March, fans spotted a cameraman filming Simpson while she promoted her album. Radar identified him as videographer Schuyler Howie, fueling speculation that a new reality project or documentary could be underway.