Singer Tamar Braxton Suffers Fractured Nose, Missing Teeth in Scary Accident: "I Was Found in a Pool of Blood"

Singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton has revealed she nearly lost her life in a shocking and unexplained accident that left her with serious facial injuries.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old shared through Instagram Stories that she had suffered serious injuries, including a fractured nose, lost teeth, and limited mobility, after waking up in a pool of blood, DailyMail said.

"I almost died Sunday," Braxton wrote. "I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury." She added, "As the days go by, the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth, and mobility."

Braxton, who appeared weak and emotional in her messages, admitted she doesn't remember exactly what happened to her. "I don't even know what happened to me," she shared.

She admitted it was difficult to share her story, adding that constant calls had become overwhelming and that her weakness made it hard for her to speak.

The singer's team has not made any official statement, and no details have been shared about the cause of the incident.

Fans and followers were shocked by the news, especially given the severity of the injuries and the mysterious circumstances surrounding them.

Tamar Braxton Thanks God After Near-Death Experience

Known for her powerful voice and presence on reality television, Braxton said her outlook on life has changed dramatically following the incident.

"The way I look at life now is totally different," she wrote. "As my health is on the mend, my mental journey begins... Pray for me for real."

In addition to her written messages, Braxton also shared a Bible verse from Proverbs 31, which honors strong women.

According to PageSix, she posted a note that read, "Thank you God for waking me up today," showing gratitude for surviving the experience.

Even while recovering from her injuries, Braxton still highlighted a pre-recorded episode of her MTV series "Caught in the Act: Double Life," which aired on Tuesday night.

This isn't the first time Braxton has faced serious health struggles. In 2022, she was hospitalized after flu-like symptoms caused difficulty breathing. She later described it as feeling worse than COVID.

She has also spoken openly about mental health challenges, including a past suicide attempt in 2020.

Braxton shares a son, Logan, with ex-husband Vincent Herbert. At this time, it's unclear if she will be well enough to perform at her next scheduled event, FunkFest in South Fulton, GA, on September 27.