Jessie J Shades Ex Channing Tatum in Fiery New Track: 'I'm the Beauty, You're the Beast'

Jessie J has taken a bold swing at her ex, Channing Tatum, in her latest song, "Threw It Away," off her upcoming album Don't Tease Me With A Good Time.

The 37-year-old singer revealed the lyrics during a listening party in West London, giving fans a glimpse into the heartbreak and frustration behind the track.

"This next song I wrote in 2020 with Ryan Tedder, and you can figure out who I was dating," Jessie told the crowd, hinting at her former on-and-off romance with Tatum, 45.

In the song, she sings, "I put my heart out on the table / That's when it got uncomfortable / But oh that karma is gonna come one day / 'Cause I gave you my love and you threw it away."

The track grows even more pointed as Jessie belts, "Don't you dare rewrite the story / I'm the beauty, you're the beast," widely interpreted as a reference to the Magic Mike star.

Jessie did not name Tatum directly but provided enough context for fans to connect the dots, recalling their relationship timeline.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum began dating in 2018, six months after Tatum's split from Jenna Dewan.

According to PageSix, their romance was brief at first but rekindled in early 2020 before ending permanently a few months later.

Jessie J seemingly bashes ‘beast’ ex Channing Tatum in scathing new song 5 years after split https://t.co/fTzd3NluOo pic.twitter.com/xKIP1w7siB — New York Post (@nypost) November 26, 2025

Jessie J Reflects on Breakup Lessons

Jessie later reflected on the breakup on social media, sharing insights about "unhealthy love" and the challenges of relationships, particularly during the pandemic.

Since the split, both stars have moved on. Tatum started dating Zoë Kravitz in 2021, became engaged in 2023, but the engagement ended the following year.

He is now romantically linked to model Inka Williams. Jessie J, meanwhile, began a relationship with professional basketball player Chanan Colman in 2021.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Sky, in 2023, after Jessie suffered a miscarriage two years prior, US Magazine reported.

In addition to navigating her personal life, Jessie J has faced significant health challenges. Earlier this year, she underwent breast cancer surgery, which led to the postponement of her tour.

Jessie shared an update with fans, saying, "So I'm living in the moment. I'm embracing the moment, and I'm flowing with the vibes... I need to be healed, and I know this is the right decision to make."