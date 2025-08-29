Jessie J Cancels US Concerts, Postpones UK and Europe Dates to 2026 Amid Health Battle

Jessie J has canceled her US tour dates and postponed her UK and European shows until 2026 as she continues treatment for breast cancer.

The 37-year-old singer shared the update on Thursday, explaining that she needs another surgery before the end of the year.

"Unfortunately I have to have a second surgery — nothing too serious but it has to be done by the end of this year," Jessie said in a video on Instagram, People reported.

"This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I'm so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed."

The "Price Tag" singer confirmed that her European Acoustic Tour, originally set for October 2025, will now take place in April 2026.

Cities including London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Brussels are among the rescheduled stops. Tickets for those shows will remain valid for the new dates.

While her European fans will have to wait, American audiences will not see her at all — at least for now.

Jessie explained that the US leg of the tour could not be rescheduled because of conflicts with future commitments. Refunds for US ticket holders will be issued automatically.

The announcement comes three months after Jessie revealed she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

According to US Magazine, she underwent surgery earlier this summer and is still recovering. "I'm living in the moment, I'm embracing the moment, and I'm flying with the vibes," she told fans in her latest update.

Despite the setback, Jessie promised that she still hopes to tour in the US at a later time. "You guys know how much I want to do all of it, but I just can't, and I have to be realistic," she said. She also teased that she has "so much new music" coming soon.

The singer, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, has been open about her health journey. In June, she told fans she was diagnosed before the release of her single "No Secrets."

Since then, she has shared updates about her surgery and recovery, often reminding followers she is trying to focus on healing while staying optimistic.

Fans and fellow artists quickly offered their support online. Singer Rita Ora commented, "Health comes first. Love you girl." Others reassured Jessie they would wait as long as it takes for her return to the stage.