Jack White Shares Sweet Tribute to White Stripes Bandmate and Ex-Wife on Her 50th Birthday

Jack White has shared a sweet tribute to his White Stripes bandmate and ex-wife, Meg White, for her 50th birthday.

As the drummer for The White Stripes, Meg was instrumental in shaping the duo's distinctive minimalist sound. The band, formed in Detroit in 1997, gained fame with hits like "Seven Nation Army" and "Fell in Love with a Girl." Jack handled vocals, guitar and songwriting, while Meg's steady, stripped-down drumming became a defining feature of their music.

Jack and Meg were married in 1996 before they started the band, but they divorced in 2000, shortly before The White Stripes rose to fame. However, they initially presented themselves as brother and sister to the press. Despite their romantic split in real life, the two continued to work together creatively, and they achieved critical and commercial success as The White Stripes until the band officially disbanded in 2011.

But on Tuesday, all of that seemed to be water under the bridge when Jack took to his official social media account to wish Meg well on her special day.

"HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY to my big sister, the great Meg White," Jack shared alongside a Polaroid of his former bandmate on Instagram.

"There's only one of you Meggo," he added, "they broke the mold. You're still inspiring people, including me. Love you so much. -Jack III"

The tribute quickly resonated with fans, many of whom took to social media to celebrate Meg's milestone birthday and her lasting influence on rock music. Known for her quiet and private nature, Meg has largely stayed out of the public eye since the band's retirement, but her legacy remains deeply admired.

And the White Stripes' music continues to dazzle new generations, with Meg's drumming praised for its raw, authentic energy that perfectly complemented Jack's dynamic guitar work and vocals. Her contributions are a reminder of the band's impact and a testament to the power of simplicity in music.