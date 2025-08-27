Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Reveal Shocker: Inside the $—K Old Mine Sparkler Travis Kelce Picked for Her

Pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are officially engaged, announcing a milestone in one of the most tabloid-worthy celebrity romances of the past few years.

The two, dating since 2023, revealed the news late Monday night on Instagram. Their shared post went viral on social media.

The wording on the carousel included, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [firecracker emoji]."

Read more: Taylor Swift Vinyl Sales Cover Yearly Rent For Indie Record Store

Shared among their collective 287.3 million followers, the announcement had gained over 10.8 million likes in a matter of hours. The post's comments had been turned off, but fan euphoria poured onto other platforms.

Images in the announcement depict the couple smiling at each other amid a garden full of flowers, Swift wearing a characteristic Old Mine Brilliant Cut engagement ring.

TMZ reports that Kelce worked directly with jeweler Kindred Lubeck to create the piece.

Although the cost of the ring itself is not known, accounts indicate it was not cheap.

The time Kelce got down on one knee, however, is not yet known, although sources think it happened earlier this month.

Swift and Kelce started dating after the NFL star expressed his admiration for the singer in his New Heights podcast back in July of 2023.

In response to a fan question, he joked about bringing a friendship bracelet with his phone number written on it to her Eras Tour.

In an interview on the podcast, Kelce confessed disappointment for missing out on meeting her. Tucked away, he had a friendship bracelet inscribed with his phone number.

The two did meet up later on, officially announcing their relationship in September 2023. Since the announcement, Swift has been seen frequently attending Chiefs games, with Kelce seen accompanying her to big music performances.

The engagement news comes after Swift's sightings at NFL playoff games this year, including the AFC Championship, where the two were spotted together on the field.

Well wishes from admirers and celebrities alike are likely to pour in as the couple begins planning their wedding.

No news has been reported so far regarding the wedding date and location at press time.