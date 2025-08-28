Jay-Z & Beyonce Reportedly Snatch 58-Acre Cotswolds Plot— See Secret British Love Nest Next to the Beckhams

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are said to be close to buying 58 acres of land in the Cotswolds, England, where they intend to build a country retreat, reports The Mirror.

The pair, who already have several well-known estates in the US, are said to be looking for a more relaxed overseas base after California's devastating wildfires.

An insider revealed to The Mirror: "The wildfires have given them a good reason to look outside of Los Angeles to build new bases. They will always be based in LA, but the UK is on the agenda. Beyonce loves the UK because they support everything she does."

According to The Mirror, this is a preview of the country house that Beyoncé and JAY-Z plan to build in the Cotswolds, UK. The land, with permission for a lake and woodland, was sold off-market with a guide price of £8.5 million. The document continues: “Meticulously designed to… pic.twitter.com/Cf9exMDKFP — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) August 24, 2025

Another source described the process as having started earlier this summer. "In the past week, [the couple] flew between her London gigs to view a 58-acre plot of land," the insider said.

They continued that the property is no longer for sale on the market, implying "it's a done deal" on August 25.

The property, in the Cotswolds area of Oxfordshire, has been a favorite among celebrities who seek country getaways.

According to one source, "Located close to friends Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, with Simon Cowell and the Beckhams as neighbors, she felt it would be an ideal UK home for her family, away from the city when they're in the country."

The property is said to be the subject of plans for a lake, woodlands, and a "stunning rural estate" with indoor-outdoor living. The Mirror has seen sketches detailing the design as "meticulously designed to integrate with the natural landscape; the property offers a striking architectural statement, blending contemporary style with sustainable building practices."

The Great Tew village, which is the residence of some of their celebrity friends, is just minutes away, and Soho Farmhouse and Daylesford Organic, also favorite haunts of A-listers, are nearby.

The acquisition would be another addition to Jay-Z and Beyoncé's growing real estate holdings.

The couple spent $200 million on a Malibu mansion in May 2023, a reported record for the most expensive home sale in California history at the time.

The Cotswolds estate, if true, would be the couple's initial country residence in the UK, complementing their international presence outside the United States.