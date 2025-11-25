Lady Gaga Reveals Bold Hair Change Ahead of Mayhem Ball Tour Dates

Lady Gaga turned heads in Paris on Nov. 21 after stepping out with a dramatic new hairstyle just days before continuing her Mayhem Ball Tour.

The 39-year-old singer swapped her well-known platinum blonde hair for deep jet-black curls, showing off the bold look as she left Laurent restaurant in a pastel mint green suit and dark sunglasses.

Gaga's hair change comes during the European leg of her tour, which wrapped in Paris on Nov. 22. She is now getting ready for her December shows in Australia, followed by a run of concerts in Japan in January.

The fresh black hairstyle appears to be part of her new tour era, giving fans a preview of the style she may bring onstage next month.

The singer has changed her hair often this year. In October, she returned to blonde while filming "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in Milan, People reported.

She was also seen with black hair in September when she visited "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where she shared, "What I really want is to be a mom. That's my next starring role, I hope."

Earlier in March, she tried a short black bob with bangs while rehearsing for her return to "Saturday Night Live."

ROSALÍA attended Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball in Paris tonight and shared a clip of “Dance In the Dark” on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/790rbWoVTI — LⱯDY GⱯGⱯ NOW🪞 (@ladygaganownet) November 22, 2025

Lady Gaga Stuns in Mint Suit During Paris Outing

According to ENews, Gaga's Paris outing wasn't just about the new color. Her outfit—an oversized mint Tom Ford suit paired with a black bralette—added to the striking look.

She confidently walked out of the restaurant with her hair swept to one side, giving fans a full view of the dramatic shift from her familiar blonde style.

Away from music and fashion, Gaga has also been busy with new acting projects. After starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker: Folie à Deux" earlier this year, she filmed scenes in Milan for the upcoming "Devil Wears Prada" sequel.

While the studio has not confirmed details, multiple reports say she is joining the cast, which already includes returning stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

New cast members include Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Pauline Chalamet, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. The film is expected to be released in May 2026.

As for returning faces, reports confirm Adrian Grenier will not reprise his role as Nate Cooper in the sequel.