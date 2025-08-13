Cardi B Promises 'Just a Lil Taste of the Drama' With New Single 'Imaginary Players'

Cardi B is giving fans "just a lil taste of the drama" with her brand-new single, "Imaginary Players," set to drop on August 15.

The track will serve as a lead single from her second studio album, Am I The Drama?, which releases September 19 via Atlantic Records.

The Grammy-winning rapper announced the news on Instagram, sharing a striking photo of herself in front of a white Rolls-Royce, wearing a matching fur coat and bodysuit, pink wig, and knee-high stiletto boots, Uproxx said.

In the caption, she hinted that this single will bring some heat to her long-awaited comeback.

While Cardi hasn't revealed the sound of "Imaginary Players," fans have noticed the title is also the name of a 1997 Jay-Z track.

That song sampled René & Angela's 1981 "Imaginary Playmates," which could hint at a possible nod to '90s hip-hop influences or even a sample throwback.

This marks the first official single since Cardi announced her album in June, though she previously dropped "Outside" just days before revealing the project.

That track climbed into the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10, signaling that Cardi's return to music is already making waves.

Just a lil taste of the drama. IMAGINARY PLAYERS THIS FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/Ra0ilZPgob — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 11, 2025

Cardi B Confirms "WAP" and "Up" Will Appear on New Album

The album will also include her chart-topping hits WAP and Up, which she said "deserve a home" on the record after becoming fan favorites.

According to HipHopVibe, fans have waited more than seven years for a follow-up to Cardi's debut album Invasion of Privacy, which made history by winning Best Rap Album at the Grammys, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and going triple platinum.

Since then, she's released singles, collaborated with major artists, and stayed in the public eye — but an album-length project has been the missing piece.

So far, details on Am I The Drama? remain limited, but Cardi has hinted at big-name collaborations and a mix of personal themes, from life in the spotlight to her unfiltered personality.

The title suggests she's leaning into the bold, meme-worthy energy that made her a household name.

With "Imaginary Players" just days away, fans are already speculating whether the track will be a gritty clapback at industry "fakes" or a slick, nostalgic nod to her New York roots.