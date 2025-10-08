Offset Walks Away Richer? Rumored 70/30 Split with Cardi B Has Fans Furious

Cardi B and Offset's relationship has taken another dramatic turn, with rumors indicating that the rap power couple are on their way to a multimillion-dollar divorce payout.

Industry insiders claim that the Bronx-born star has reportedly signed an agreement to pay her estranged husband millions in spousal support to seal their separation.

Acording to AllHipHop, there were reports that the Migos rapper may gain access to a greater share of the couple's wealth.

"Word is Cardi has agreed to pay out millions in spousal support to Offset to finalize their divorce," the story stated.

The supposed asset split has also become a top internet topic, with rumors that "the asset split is 70/30 in his favor."

The rumor mill has fueled the additional speculation regarding the couple's finances and timeline of relationship.

The news outlet report that Offset has been informing close friends that Cardi left him — and even got pregnant by some other guy while the two of them were still married. Conversely, she has reportedly accused him of being irresponsible as a dad to their kids.

Discussing the mounting drama, the article called the situation "a full-blown soap opera." It also emphasized that these details are not yet confirmed.

"Before I continue, this is just talk in the streets. I do not see any full blown, clear reports yet," the writer said, asking readers to exercise caution amidst the rumor.

Despite the headlines, Cardi appears to be unfazed. "Cardi's been outside, smiling, performing and flexing her independence. That belly has not stopped anything," the report added, referencing growing rumors that she might be expecting another child.

On the other hand, Offset has been said to remain low-key but may soon speak up. "He might walk away from a divorce richer than he went in and that is a mighty feat!" the report concluded, adding the story has had fans talking on social media.

The unconfirmed reports go on spreading extremely fast over the internet, with numerous people shocked about the reported financial settlement and the couple's volatile past.

As the report concluded, "The chatter online is relentless! I hope she is taking care of herself and the bun in her oven."

As per PEOPLE, Cardi B first filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 but they reconciled. After confirming their split in December 2023, she filed for divorce again in July 2024.