Cardi B Blames Fans' 'Fat F*cks' for 3XL Sellout — Twitter Erupts With Fatphobia Allegations

Cardi B pushed back Friday against accusations of fatphobia after drawing criticism for joking about fans' sizes while discussing her tour merchandise.

The rapper, 33, said on Instagram Live earlier this week that she had underestimated the number of 3XL T‑shirts needed for box sets tied to her upcoming album and used profanity while joking about larger sizes, a clip shared by Hollywood Unlocked showed.

"We really underestimated the box sets," Cardi B said in the video. "So the box sets are completely sold out, especially because you fat f––—clearly you guys are fat as f––, no Chick‑fil‑A for y'all." She later added, "Now, knowing that my fans is fat — I can't even make fun of fat people no more. Don't call me fatphobic, y'all, 'cause everybody make fun of my BBL."

The comments prompted backlash on social media, and Cardi B addressed the criticism during a subsequent Instagram Live session. She said she makes fun of everyone and urged people not to take the remarks personally.

"It's never that serious," she said. "Don't cry about it. Listen, people make fun of my BBL all the time ... It got to the point that when people talk s— about my body I don't even care no more. You want to know why? 'Cause I'm content with how I look and I'm not laying on that table no more. I'm 33 and I'm old as f— and I got s— to do."

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, has frequently used social media to deliver blunt commentary and has previously addressed rumors about her body. Last month she denied an online claim that Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had ended a relationship with her over the smell of her Brazilian butt lift, calling the rumor false and criticizing those who spread it.

Representatives for Cardi B did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment Friday.

The discussion comes amid broader conversations in entertainment about body shaming and how public figures' remarks about weight are received by fans and critics alike.