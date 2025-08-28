Travis Kelce Names Favorite Song From Taylor Swift's New Album, Sparks Fan Easter Egg Theories

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has shared his top pick from fiancée Taylor Swift's upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, sparking a wave of Easter egg theories among fans.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of "New Heights," the podcast he co-hosts with brother Jason, Kelce admitted he has been playing the record nonstop.

"I keep listening to this album," he said with a laugh, adding that Swift's mix of "pop beats" and "poetic melodies" has made it impossible to put down, DailyMail reported.

When asked which track stood out most, the tight end didn't hesitate. "I think Opalite might be my favorite," Kelce revealed.

He explained that every time the unreleased track plays, he catches himself "dancing throughout the house."

That small detail immediately sent Swifties online to speculate what hidden meaning the title might hold, since no singles have been shared yet.

🚨| Travis Kelce reveals his current favorite song off Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is ‘Opalite’. pic.twitter.com/kSuaInhRox — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 27, 2025

Kelce Shares How Swift Celebrated Dropping Album Easter Eggs

Kelce also described the joy Swift felt when she first appeared on the show earlier this month to announce her 12th studio album.

"She walked away absolutely ecstatic," he told Jason, recalling how Swift enjoyed dropping subtle hints for fans during the episode.

Listeners quickly began dissecting not only her words but also her engagement announcement with Kelce, convinced that both moments were packed with secret messages.

Swift, who has made a habit of planting puzzles and coded references in her music rollouts, has already told fans the record draws from a particularly vibrant period of her life on tour.

"It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in," she explained on the podcast. According to RollingStone, the October 3 release is expected to showcase a more upbeat pop sound compared to her recent work.

Only a handful of people have reportedly heard the full album so far, with Kelce among the select group.

The NFL star couldn't resist celebrating the moment Swift unveiled the project, tossing confetti on the podcast set while holding up the vinyl edition.