Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Prenup: Lawyers Weigh In As Singer's Fortune Dwarfs NFL Star's $90M Net Worth

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged and planning their wedding, but legal experts say the couple should protect themselves with a prenuptial agreement.

Swift's net worth is estimated at $1.6 billion, while Kelce's sits at $90 million. That gap, attorneys say, makes a prenup almost certain.

"A prenup makes total sense for them," said Kara Chrobak, founding partner of Bespoke Law, to Page Six.

"Having one means both know their assets are safe and spares them from costly disputes if things fall apart," Chrobak said.

She added Swift would likely focus on protecting her music, touring income, and brand deals, while Kelce would want to shield his NFL contracts, endorsements, and his "New Heights" podcast. The agreement would also need to spell out how any money earned during the marriage gets divided.

Key Protections Beyond Assets

Attorneys stress that the agreement should also cover name, image, and likeness rights. "Both of them are brands as much as people," Chrobak said, adding that clauses should prevent either from using the other's image or story in ways that harm their reputation. Confidentiality agreements and non-disparagement clauses are also considered essential to stop private details from leaking.

Swift's history of drawing from her personal life for song lyrics could complicate these terms. Lawyer Morgan Mazor said he would "also imagine an NDA is a significant part of the prenup."

Swift has regained control of her music catalog after a lengthy battle. Experts warn she must ensure the contract makes her ownership unchallengeable. "A prenup guarantees she remains the sole owner of her music," Mazor said.

Holly Davis of Kirker Davis LLP said Swift should also define assets immediately. "Travis could, if they divorced, argue that a portion of Taylor Swift's money that she had prior to their marriage could be part of the assets divided between the two," she explained.

Financial Stakes

Chrobak estimates Swift's catalog alone is worth about $400 million. Touring adds $370 million, streaming deals total around $160 million, and she owns $80 million in real estate. She has homes in New York, Rhode Island, and Florida, and has been linked to house-hunting trips in Cleveland with Kelce.

"If there's no prenup and their assets get commingled, even a small percentage of Taylor's wealth would be life-changing for him," Chrobak noted. "Any payout he might owe her would barely dent her billion-dollar empire."

Kelce, 35, is nearing the end of his NFL career. Lawyer Kirk Stange said that difference increases the urgency. "Given Travis may be near the end of his NFL career and Taylor will likely continue producing music for years, Taylor stands to lose significantly more without a prenup," he said.

Mazor agreed Swift has more at stake. "Taylor's career is stable," he said. "She's in her billionaire era, commanding record-breaking tour revenues, streaming numbers, and endorsement deals." He added that spousal support should be excluded from any agreement because "they're both independently multi-millionaires."

Other Contract Options

Some lawyers suggest Swift and Kelce also consider a cohabitation agreement while planning their wedding. Family law attorney Monica Mazzei told The Mirror, "Start the prenup process early. It always takes longer than you think, especially for someone like Taylor Swift, who's likely to have an extensive agreement."

She explained that cohabitation contracts are common among wealthy couples. Such agreements outline what happens if an engagement ends before marriage and cover issues such as returning an engagement ring. Social media clauses are also growing more popular. These rules limit what either partner can post online during or after a breakup.

Kelce proposed to Swift earlier this month with a custom ring designed with jeweler Kindred Lubeck. The couple shared the engagement Tuesday on Instagram with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."