Sharon Osbourne Weighs 'ABBA Voyage'-Style Tribute to Ozzy's Last Concert: Report

Sharon Osbourne is reportedly exploring plans to bring her late husband Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath performance to fans in an ABBA Voyage-style hologram concert or possibly a film adaptation.

The legendary 10-hour Back To The Beginning show, performed on July 5 last year at Birmingham's Villa Park, featured Black Sabbath alongside some of rock's most celebrated acts. The concert was streamed live and portions were later included in the Paramount+ series "Ozzy: No Escape From Now."

With the final footage now available, several entertainment companies have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the rights.

Sharon, 73, has not publicly verified the talks, but insiders say the proposals are as varied as a simple concert film to a full scale ABBA Voyage type show, mixing live performance and holographic technology.

A music industry insider told The Sun, "The plan was always to put the concert out in some form, but naturally, after Ozzy died, everything stopped."

"Sharon is now in a place where she is able to think about work again and is considering the options on the table."

The announcement of a potential tribute comes shortly after Sharon commemorated her first Valentine's Day without Ozzy, who died of heart failure at his Buckinghamshire home on July 22, aged 76.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she revealed a picture of their joined hands, with the words: "Forever Valentine," and the infinity emoji.

The Osbourne kids, Kelly and Jack, were recently with their mother at the Universal Music Group afterparty for the 2026 Grammy Awards, after an emotional tribute to Ozzy at the ceremony.

Kelly called the experience very moving when talking to the viewers of the live stream, saying, according to USA Today, "It means more than I can express into words. To see his peers and this community cherish him in such a way, and in a way that he deserves. It'll be very emotional."

Potential Legacy Project for Rock Fans

The holographic show would allow fans to see Ozzy's last live show in a fresh, immersive way. People in the music business have said that Sharon is "in a place where she is able to think about work again" and that the Osbourne family could now be willing to change their sorrow into a tribute that keeps Ozzy's legacy alive in rock music.