Ozzy Osbourne's Death Leads Sharon To Swap $17.5M LA Mansion for Smaller Apartment

Sharon Osbourne is clearing out the Los Angeles home she shared with her husband and appears to be trading a sprawling estate for a smaller city apartment as she divides her time between the United States and Britain following Ozzy Osbourne's death.

Removal vans and stacks of cardboard boxes were seen this week outside the $17.5 million property as movers loaded furniture and other items, photos obtained by The U.S. Sun show.

Ozzy, the longtime Black Sabbath frontman, died in July 2025 at 76 after a lengthy struggle with Parkinson's disease.

A person familiar with the situation said that Sharon, 73, is seeking a more manageable residence in Los Angeles to use when she is visiting family.

"Sharon doesn't need such a big house in LA anymore, and instead plans to buy a smaller flat nearby so she can be close to her grandchildren when she is in town seeing them," the source said.

The same person added that, "She is splitting her time between California and the UK, but is constantly flying back and forth. She loves being close to her grandchildren, but England is her home."

Sharon has maintained a principal residence at Welders House, the couple's Grade-II listed Georgian home in Buckinghamshire, where her husband is buried. She and Ozzy had been married 43 years and were parents to three children: daughters Aimee and Kelly and son Jack.

Grief, Family and a New Routine

Family members and friends say Sharon has had good days and bad as she adjusts to life without her husband.

In an October interview with Rolling Stone, Jack described his mother's healing as uneven, saying, "She's okay, but she's not okay. It's ups and downs," and adding, "She's just trying to figure out where to go from here, how to navigate, what's the new norm, what's the new baseline, 'What do I do without my person?'"

He also noted, "But she's got a lot of love and support around her."

Sharon spoke publicly for the first time after her husband's death in September, posting online to thank fans for their condolences.

"I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you've shown on social media," she wrote.

"I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way," she concluded.

Those close to Osbourne say the new Los Angeles apartment would serve as a base when she visits her children and five grandchildren.

Jack has three daughters, Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, and a daughter, Maple Artemis, with his wife, Aree Gearhart, who is reportedly expecting a second child.

Kelly has a son, Sidney, with her fiancé, Sid Wilson.