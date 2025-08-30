Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Truth Behind Barry Keoghan Split on 'Man's Best Friend' Album

Sabrina Carpenter's latest album, "Man's Best Friend," appears to reference her split from actor Barry Keoghan.

The singer, 26, does not mention Keoghan, 32, by name, but fans have linked several tracks to their reported breakup last year.

The closing track, "Goodbye," reflects on the apparent end of a relationship.

Carpenter sings, "Broke my heart on Saturday. Guess overnight your feelings changed. And I have cried so much I almost fainted." The chorus continues, "Goodbye means that you're losing me for life. Can't call it love, then call it quits [...] Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye?"

so goodbye confirms that barry keoghan was the one that broke up with THEE sabrina carpenter??! pic.twitter.com/dsuEjDWQJU — Steve✂️🩸 (@SteveSiaf) August 29, 2025

Other songs have drawn attention as well. "Never Getting Laid" includes lyrics about a partner with a wandering eye, while "Go Go Juice" playfully references exes, leading listeners to suspect Keoghan inspired some of the material.

sabrina wishing agoraphobia on her ex in never getting laid she’s my hero 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S7Ew7caRai — debby ☆ actually romantic (@annasflicker) August 29, 2025

the way she basically name dropped barry, shawn, and griffin in go go juice pic.twitter.com/VsS4gyjqVO — Sophia🐾💋💌 (@carpentaura) August 29, 2025

Life After the Breakup

Carpenter previously reflected on her life post-split.

In a Rolling Stone interview earlier this year, she said, "Am I doing the single thing right now? I'm doing the 25-year-old thing right now, whatever that means." She also addressed public scrutiny, noting, "People underestimate how tricky it is to navigate being a young woman, having relationships, and then having a bunch of strangers have opinions on them."

The split reportedly occurred toward the end of last year.

A source told PEOPLE both were "young and career focused," suggesting a mutual decision. Following the breakup, Keoghan deactivated his Instagram account amid online abuse and concern for his family, describing some commentary as "disgusting."

Carpenter shared her excitement about the new album on social media, writing, "Man's Best Friend is out now x how special to make something out of pure inspiration and zero pressure. I don't think I've had greater memories making something before. I made the whole record with 3 of my best most brilliant friends Amy, Jack and John. And if I could turn back time and relive these memories I would. God damn, we had so much fun! and you can hear it!"

She described the album as "a real party for heartbreak, a celebration of disappointment! It's laughing at yourself and your poor choices as everything is falling apart, it's wondering how loyalty and love always gets you back to third wheeling, spoken sarcastically like a true 25 year old! You know her, you love her. Its yours now. happy Man's Best Friend day!"