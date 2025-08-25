Sabrina Carpenter to Deliver Dolly Parton-Inspired 'Nine to Five' Medley at MTV VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter will reportedly bring Dolly Parton's spirit to the MTV Video Music Awards in September with a performance inspired by the 1980 comedy "Nine to Five."

The film, which starred Parton alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, has become an anthem for working women, and Carpenter plans to channel that legacy in her own way.

A source close to the singer told The Sun she is collaborating with her "favorite choreographers" to design a performance that nods to the movie. The routine will form part of a medley celebrating her recent run of chart success.

A Growing Connection with Dolly

Carpenter and Parton have worked together before. Earlier this year, Parton appeared in a new version of Carpenter's song "Please, Please, Please." The collaboration came after an earlier video for the track had featured Carpenter's ex, actor Barry Keoghan.

Parton spoke warmly about their duet, noting, "Our voices are very similar. I can't tell sometimes which part's her and which part's me." She also pointed out their striking resemblance, saying Carpenter looked like she "could be my little sister."

Carpenter has long expressed admiration for Parton, and the VMAs routine will reflect that bond. The source added, "She is very fond of Dolly after she also starred in her video for Please, Please, Please."

Big Night Ahead

The September 7 ceremony at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, marks Carpenter's second consecutive VMAs performance. This year, she enters the night with eight nominations, including video of the year for "Manchild," a track from her upcoming album "Man's Best Friend," due out next Friday.

Carpenter has been previewing new material online. On Friday, she shared a clip of the video for her song "Tears" with her 48.6 million Instagram followers. In the teaser, she wears a light blue dress with a wedding hat while lying in a field beside a vintage car.

The VMAs stage will give her a platform to tie her new work to the classic spirit of Parton. The source confirmed, "She is planning on doing a medley of songs at the awards ceremony following her stellar year of hits."

Parton summed up the connection between the two performers in her own words: "We're little women doing big things."