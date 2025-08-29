Sabrina Carpenter Tells Critics of Her Provocative Lyrics: 'Don't Listen If You're Offended'

Sabrina Carpenter is staying true to the daring themes she's set for her upcoming album Man's Best Friend, showing no signs of toning things down.

The 26-year-old pop star told CBS Mornings that her new music is not meant for those easily offended and made clear that she has no plans to tone down her style.

"It is not for the pearl clutchers. The album is not for any pearl clutchers, no," Carpenter said in a preview of her interview with Gayle King.

The singer, who has faced criticism for provocative lyrics and her risqué album cover, defended her creative choices, TMZ reported.

She explained that even those who might find her lyrics too daring could still find humor in the songs.

"Even pearl clutchers can listen in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle," she said.

Carpenter admitted her songs are "really bold" and sometimes "almost TMI," but she views that as part of the fun.

Fans Defend Carpenter as Empowering, Not Offensive

She pictured fans at her concerts shouting along to the words without shame. "You see young women in the front row screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends, and you can sigh in relief like, this is just fun and that's all it has to be," she explained.

The pop star has also been called out for her stage performances, which include sexually suggestive choreography during her 72-date "Short n' Sweet" tour, DailyMail said.

Critics accused her of setting women back, but Carpenter dismissed the backlash and emphasized that her music is meant to be empowering and playful rather than censored.

Beyond the controversy, Carpenter's career is at a high point. She is preparing to release "Man's Best Friend" this Friday and recently revealed a collaboration with her mentor Taylor Swift.

The pair teamed up to record the title track for Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Carpenter is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7 and is up for eight nominations, among them Video of the Year and Best Pop Artist.

With 68.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, she has quickly become one of today's most streamed pop stars.