Sabrina Carpenter to Join Rare Club of Stars Hosting and Performing on 'Saturday Night Live'

Sabrina Carpenter is set to make her Saturday Night Live (SNL) hosting debut in a big way—by taking on both host and musical guest duties on the same night.

NBC confirmed the news on Thursday, September 18, naming Carpenter as the headliner for the October 18 episode of the show's 51st season.

According to Billboard, shortly after the announcement, the pop star shared the news with fans on Instagram, joking: "They're gonna regret this."

Carpenter's excitement mirrors that of her fanbase, who quickly lit up social media with messages of support and anticipation.

This marks Carpenter's second time performing on SNL, but it will be her first time hosting. According to Billboard, she last appeared in May 2024, when she sang her breakout hit "Espresso."

She also joined the show's 50th-anniversary celebration, performing "Homeward Bound" with music legend Paul Simon and appearing in a popular sketch with actor Pedro Pascal.

Sabrina Carpenter will perform double-duty as host and musical guest of SNL on October 18th. pic.twitter.com/I974RJF461 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 18, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter's SNL Hosting Debut Set After No. 1 Album

Sabrina returns to Studio 8H with momentum. Her latest album, Man's Best Friend, released in August, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The lead single, "Manchild," also topped the Billboard Hot 100. In a recent Instagram post, she thanked fans, writing, "You guys have made Man's Best Friend my second #1 album and my highest debut ever... I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

This rare "double duty" role on SNL puts Carpenter in an elite group of artists who have done both hosting and performing in one episode—a list that includes stars like Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift, DailyMail reported.

The October 18 episode will follow two other major SNL lineups: the season premiere on October 4 with Bad Bunny hosting and Doja Cat performing, and the October 11 show hosted by Amy Poehler, featuring Role Model as the musical guest.

Carpenter's appearance on SNL comes just days after she was announced as one of the headliners for Coachella 2026, alongside Justin Bieber and Karol G.

With a new album, a hit single, and a growing list of major performances, the 26-year-old star is showing no signs of slowing down.