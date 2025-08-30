Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement could spark more than wedding bells.

According to Brazilian psychic Athos Salomé, who is often called the Living Nostradamus, their marriage might have global financial and cultural impact.

The pop star announced her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tuesday on Instagram, sharing photos from an intimate garden shoot. Taylor captioned the post, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Fans reacted with widespread excitement, and the singer showed off her oval-cut diamond engagement ring, rumored to be 10 carats.

Salomé, known for forecasting events including Queen Elizabeth II's death and the coronavirus pandemic, told the Daily Mail, "My view is clear: this event could have more economic impact than Taylor's album itself." He suggested that a documentary about the wedding could generate eight-figure revenues, referencing her recent "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" deal with Disney+.

A Cultural and Financial Power Move

The psychic predicted the wedding could change the way audiences view nuptials. "For the first time, we will see a marriage not only as an intimate celebration, but as a cultural product consumed worldwide, comparable to a film or a tour," he said. He also highlighted Kelce's role beyond football: "The league sees the couple as an opportunity to reach new audiences on a global scale."

Salomé described the couple's potential ventures: "I imagine something along the lines of 'Swift + Kelce': hybrid workouts, wellness apps, lifestyle products. Taylor dictates aesthetics; Travis, performance. The sum is a global consumer ecosystem." He added that a dramatized TV series might follow, similar to "The Crown," with Taylor handling the soundtrack and Travis setting the sporting tone.

The psychic forecast the wedding could take place in May or June 2026, after Travis' NFL season concludes and Taylor's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," releases in October. "This marriage is strategic engineering: a cocktail of global branding, immersive technology, social impact, and cultural soft power," he said. "The world will witness something greater than a romantic union. It will witness the birth of a cultural empire for two."

The couple first went public with their relationship in September 2023, and their romance has drawn international attention. Fans have scrutinized the engagement ring for hidden details, noting a possible "T" on the sides of the diamond and speculating about the garden location referencing secret gardens mentioned in Taylor's songs.

Salomé emphasized the magnitude of their union, saying, "It is a possibility and it could happen. It will be a great strategy to maintain."