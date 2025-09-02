Camila Cabello Speaks Out as Fifth Harmony Reunites Without Her After 7 Years

Camila Cabello is showing nothing but support after her former group, Fifth Harmony, reunited without her for the first time in seven years.

On August 31, during a Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas, Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane surprised fans by taking the stage together.

The group performed their 2015 hit "Worth It," dressed in matching black outfits and moving in sync with the choreography that once made them famous, Billboard reported.

Shortly after the show, the performance was posted on Fifth Harmony's official Instagram with the caption: "Where were you on August 31, 2025? Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back."

Though she wasn't part of the reunion, Cabello made her feelings clear by commenting with four red heart emojis — a quiet but clear sign of support for her former bandmates.

Fifth Harmony first formed in 2012 on "The X Factor USA" and quickly rose to fame with songs like "Worth It" and "Work From Home."

But in late 2016, Cabello left the group to pursue a solo career. The group continued for two more years before officially disbanding in 2018.

Camila Cabello Explains Why She Left Fifth Harmony

Camila hasn't shared a specific reason for not joining the recent reunion. However, she has been open in the past about why she left.

In a 2024 interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the singer said, "I started distancing myself from the group vision... I wasn't happy there anymore, it didn't feel aligned."

According to ENews, she added that her growing passion for songwriting pushed her toward solo work. "At first I was like, 'Oh, maybe I want to write for other people.' But then it turned into, 'No, I want to sing these songs myself.'"

In March, Dinah Jane hinted that a reunion could be coming. "I love that our fans can reminisce on such good times," she told Billboard. "Our music was very impactful at the time and I feel like it was kind of overlooked."

Fans were thrilled when Fifth Harmony reunited on stage, a moment no one saw coming. The surprise performance has sparked new excitement around their music, which is trending again online — and could be a sign of more live shows to come.

While her former bandmates are reuniting, Camila Cabello is thriving in her solo career. Her most recent album, C,XOXO, dropped in 2024 and landed at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.