Drake's Six-Pack Selfie Confession: 'Maybe I Heightened the Saturation… I Hit It Too Hard'

Rapper Drake acknowledged Tuesday that he edited a viral selfie showing defined abdominal muscles, saying he used photo-retouching tools to boost color and detail after critics accused him of doctoring the image.

The Canadian singer and songwriter, born Aubrey Graham, made the comments during a reunion appearance in Switzerland with podcaster Bobbi Althoff at the premiere of her new show, Not Again. The conversation aired Tuesday.

When Althoff asked directly whether he had undergone abdominal etching or other cosmetic procedures, Drake denied having surgery. He acknowledged, however, that he had altered the June selfie.

"Maybe I like went on Facetune and, like, put, like, details up," Drake said. "maybe I, like, heightened the, like, saturation or something on it? I think I, like, hit it too hard. Yeah, [my abs] don't look like that. You saw them."

Drake, 38, also responded to past jibes that he had a Brazilian butt lift, scoffing at the allegations and referencing an AI-generated diss track from rival Metro Boomin that accused him of having work done.

The admission comes months after the selfie spread widely online and prompted debate about whether the image reflected his real physique. Drake has long been the target of speculation about his appearance and lifestyle. He declined in the interview to offer specifics about his workout routine.

Drake, who founded the OVO Sound label and has more than 260 million social media followers, is on the Some Special Shows 4 U co-headlining tour with PartyNextDoor. The pair are scheduled to perform in Paris this weekend and Drake will not attend the MTV Video Music Awards, where he is nominated for best hip-hop video.

Separately, Drake has been involved in a high-profile dispute with rapper Kendrick Lamar. The feud has produced multiple diss tracks from Lamar that criticize Drake on a range of personal issues. The rivalry has included legal and public exchanges between the artists and their affiliates.

Drake also serves as executive producer on the forthcoming third season of the HBO Max series Euphoria. He is the father of an eight-year-old son, Adonis, whose mother is French artist Sophie Brussaux. Drake publicly acknowledged fatherhood in a 2018 song.