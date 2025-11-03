6ix9ine Mocks Drake's Past, Says He'd Rank Him Lowest for Snitching: 'Not a Real Gangster'

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine said during a recent livestream that he would rank Drake at the bottom of a self-styled "snitch" hierarchy, arguing the Toronto star is "not a real gangster" because of his background and television work.

The comments surfaced Friday after a conversation between 6ix9ine and hip‑hop commentator Trap Lore Ross, during which the two men assembled a "snitch tier list" that rated public figures and artists on alleged cooperation with authorities. The ranking — informal and based on rumor rather than court records — placed Drake in the lowest category.

"Nah, snitching is snitching, but we're talking about levels," 6ix9ine said, according to a clip reposted by the No Jumper account. "Drake is Jewish at the end of the day. He was on Degrassi. So I don't consider him a street n---a, you know what I mean? Even though he raps about all of that s---. There is [such a thing as Jewish gangsters], but he's not one of them. He's an actor. But snitching is snitching. But at the end of the day... Now there's rules and regulations and levels, I guess. Nah, put him on dead bottom. Just in case we might need the stimulus package, I'll put him on at the bottom."

Drake, 38, has faced persistent rumors over the years that he provided information to police in connection with a 2009 robbery investigation.

According to HotNewHipHop, the Canadian artist has denied allegations that he cooperated with authorities, and references to the accusations have cropped up in rap feuds and diss tracks, including exchanges with Kendrick Lamar and other artists.

6ix9ine, whose legal history includes cooperating with federal prosecutors during a 2019 racketeering case that led to his early release from prison, has made repeated public accusations about alleged informants within the rap community. His own cooperation with law enforcement has long made him a polarizing figure in hip‑hop culture and a frequent target of criticism.

Representatives for Drake did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Drake has not publicly addressed the most recent remarks by 6ix9ine.

The exchange came amid renewed public scrutiny of Drake for unrelated reasons earlier this year, when fans noted his high‑profile support for the Toronto Blue Jays during the World Series and social media users revived past controversies. Social media and industry conversations about "snitching" and authenticity continue to shape public perceptions of rap artists, even when allegations are unproven.

Trap Lore Ross, a YouTuber known for his commentary on hip-hop culture, led the tier-list segment and reviewed past claims about Drake. This segment shows how rumors and reputation often mix in online discussions about artists' street credibility and legal backgrounds.

The clip quickly spread on social media over the weekend. It sparked conversations among fans, commentators, and other artists about how unverified accusations can influence careers and public images.