Drake Accused of Trying to Take Back Gifted Car After Birthday — DM Screens Spark Outrage

Rapper Drake has allegedly addressed claims from a stylist who accused him of trying to repossess a car he had given her.

The scandal, which emerged on Instagram before the stylist's account went missing, has been the latest source of contention between fans.

The stylist, going by the name Asiah Knowles online, posted screenshots claiming that Drake threatened to reclaim the car.

In her post, she had said, "You already threatened to take the car back after my bday! Anyways. Send the pick up person."

The drama was escalated by The Shade Room, which caught the exchange prior to Knowles' account being seen offline.

Upon searching for her account, Instagram showed the text: "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

Other fans questioned the validity of the allegations, citing inconsistencies in the screenshots. One of them said, "She was looking for her moment he cooked it [laughing emojis]."

Others came to the defense of Knowles, listing Instagram's messaging functions as evidence.

Another commenter stated, "It says he started a chat with her. This can only be done ONCE you send a message.

I can go to one of y'all's profiles right now and hit send message and it wouldn't say that UNLESS I sent the message.... He texted her. It's okay."

Another user provided backup, typing, "I definitely believe her [laughing emoji 100 emoji].."

Drake has already responded to the allegations directly, The Shade Room reports. His brief reaction was dismissive of the allegations.

He allegedly said, "Don't know that human."

The bafflement has left social media at odds, some calling the allegations a clout chase and others claiming there could be more going on behind the claims.

The exchange occurs while Drake is getting ready to drop his long-awaited album ICEMAN. Although the album does not yet have a confirmed release date, singles such as "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One" have already made waves.

While devoted fans argue over the latest viral exchange, Drake's attention seems to stay squarely on music — despite the continued speculation surrounding his personal life.