Drake Responds to Culture Vulture Claims, Says His Intentions Are Pure

Rap superstar Drake is finally speaking out about long-standing claims that he's a "culture vulture," telling fans and critics alike that his heart has always been in the right place.

In a new interview with Bobbi Althoff on her podcast "Not This Again," Drake shared his side of the story when asked about their past falling out—and took the moment to address deeper issues surrounding his career, including accusations that he uses other cultures and artists for his own gain.

"I feel like I'm not necessarily a part of the problem," Drake said. "I experience a lot of guilt-tripping in my life where people are like, 'No, this is your fault,' essentially. And my intentions are pure."

According to Complex, the 90-minute podcast episode marks a public reunion between the two after a much-talked-about split following their first viral interview.

Drake admitted to cutting ties at the time because he felt blamed for Althoff's personal struggles, even asking for their original interview to be removed from the internet.

But while the podcast touched on several topics—including his rumored abs and his music beefs—it was the culture vulture accusations that drew the most attention.

Drake gives his thoughts on people labeling him as a “culture vulture” pic.twitter.com/SojP0QWyx9 — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) September 2, 2025

Drake Denies Culture Vulture Claims, Defends Global Collabs

Drake has often been criticized online for teaming up with rising stars in genres outside of traditional North American hip-hop, including grime artists in the UK and afrobeats performers from Africa. Critics say he uses their sounds and fan bases to stay popular.

However, the Toronto native strongly disagrees.

"People will describe the collaborative efforts that I've put forth and the artists that I've picked up and lifted up... as me taking," he explained.

She shared that criticism often paints her actions in a negative light, making it seem self-serving, which is something she admits she's quite sensitive about.

Drake has faced this kind of criticism before, notably in 2019 when he addressed similar reactions while guest-hosting the 1Xtra Rap Show with Tiffany Calver, Billboard reported.

At the time, he questioned why supporting new artists was seen as a bad thing.

"I hate that people think me being into music from these kids... is like, 'Oh, that's some culture vulture,'" he said. "Would you rather me not acknowledge anything or support?"

As Drake prepares for the release of his new album Iceman later this year, his message remains clear: collaboration isn't exploitation—it's appreciation.

He questioned why showing support for another artist's music isn't seen as something positive or admirable.